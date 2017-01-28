3:24 am, January 29, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Evans, Koulechov score 23 each, Rice beats Charlotte 84-67

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:54 pm 01/28/2017 10:54pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Evans and Egor Koulechov had 23 points each and Rice held a double-digit lead through the final seven minutes on Saturday night to beat Charlotte 84-67.

The Owls (14-8, 4-5 Conference USA) never trailed after an early 14-0 run for a 19-8 lead, but the 49ers (10-10, 4-5) kept it from expanding until Koulechov’s 3-point play with 6:30 left made it 68-54.

Connor Cashaw added as season-high 17 points for Rice, which made 8 of 18 from 3-point range and 31 of 56 from the field.

Jon Davis had 21 points to lead Charlotte. Braxton Ogbueze added 15 points and reached the 1,000-point mark for his career. Najee Garvin, Austin Ajukwa and Anthony Vanhook had 10 points apiece.

Charlotte had a 10-5 run to cut the deficit to 50-45 with 15:59 left. Rice outscored the 49ers 18-9 over the next 9½ minutes.

