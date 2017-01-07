4:52 pm, January 7, 2017
25° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Eustachy wins 500th game,…

Eustachy wins 500th game, Colorado St beats Air Force 85-58

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 4:29 pm 01/07/2017 04:29pm
Share

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Gian Clavell hit five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, both season highs, and Colorado State pulled away in the second half for an 85-58 win over Air Force on Saturday to give Coach Larry Eustachy his 500th career victory.

Prentiss Nixon added 20 points, including four 3s, while Anthony Bonner scored 11. Emmanuel Omogbo had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 10 rebounds and a career-best five assists.

Omogbo sandwiched a 3 and dunk around seven straight points from Clavell during a 12-0 run that made it 47-32 with 15 minutes left. Bonner, Nixon and Braden Koelliker each hit a 3-pointer as Colorado State (11-6, 3-1 Mountain West) scored 13 in a row to open a 29-point lead with 8:48 remaining. Clavell scored 21 as the Rams shot 63 percent (17 of 27) from the field and made nine 3-pointers in the second half.

Frank Toohey scored 14 and Jacob Van added 11 points for the Falcons (8-8, 1-2).

The Rams made a season-high 14 3-pointers, had 26 points off 18 Air Force turnovers and outscored the Falcons 52-30 after halftime.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Eustachy wins 500th game,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball