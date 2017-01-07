9:22 pm, January 7, 2017
21° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Elmore, Taylor help Marshall…

Elmore, Taylor help Marshall beat Charlotte 110-93

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 9:14 pm 01/07/2017 09:14pm
Share

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jon Elmore had 29 points and 10 assists, Ryan Taylor scored 24 and grabbed a season-high 14 rebounds and Marshall pulled away in the second half for a 110-93 win over Charlotte on Saturday night.

Stevie Browning added 17 points and Austin Loop scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Hudson Price’s free throw gave Charlotte (7-8, 1-3 Conference USA) a 54-53 lead early in the second half. Ajdin Penava made layups to open and close an 11-3 run that put Marshall (11-6, 4-0) in front, 64-57, for good with 16:11 to play and the Thundering Herd slowly pulled away from there.

Anthony Vanhook led seven 49ers in double figures with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He added nine rebounds and six assists.

Both teams shot 52 percent from the field, but Marshall made 12 3-pointers and hit 22 of 29 free throws. Charlotte was 7-of-18 from 3-point range and made 8 of 16 foul shots.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Elmore, Taylor help Marshall…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball