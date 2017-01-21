Eastern Washington rolls to 83-68 win over Southern Utah

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jacob Wiley and Bogdan Bliznyuk each scored 21 points to propel Eastern Washington to an 83-68 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Felix Von Hofe added 12 points — all from behind the arc — for Eastern Washington (13-7, 5-2 Big Sky), which hit 10 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 52 percent overall. Wiley has scored at least 20 points in four straight games.

The Eagles opened with a 16-5 run and never trailed. Wiley’s 3-point play early in the second half gave Eastern Washington its largest lead, 61-31.

Southern Utah (4-16, 2-5) used a 16-0 run capped by John Marshall’s 3-pointer to trail 63-50 with 9:50 left before Bliznyuk ended Eastern Washington’s scoring drought with a layup and the Thunderbirds got no closer.

Randy Onwuasor scored 22 points to lead Southern Utah, which has lost five straight.

