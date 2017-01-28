12:15 am, January 29, 2017
Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

Eastern Kentucky rolls past Tennessee Tech 79-66

January 28, 2017
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Mayo had 21 points, Asante Gist added 20 and Zach Charles 19 to help Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee Tech 79-66 on Saturday night.

The Colonels (10-14, 3-6 Ohio Valley) had a pair of second-half runs to pull away — an 8-0 run to take the lead for good early in the period and a 12-2 run to push the margin to 69-53 with 4:34 to go. The lead stayed in double digits for the rest of the way.

Eastern Kentucky missed 10 of its first 12 shots and trailed the Golden Eagles by 17 in the first half.

Gist scored eight while The Colonels closed the first half with a 23-7 run, cutting the deficit to 34-33 at halftime.

Aleksa Jugovic had 18 points, Hakeem Rogers scored 13 and Stephaun Adams added 10 for Tennessee Tech (9-15, 5-4).

