East Tennessee State beats arch rival Chattanooga 76-71

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 7:14 pm 01/28/2017 07:14pm
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Desonta Bradford scored 19 points, Hanner Mosquera-Perea had 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and East Tennessee State beat arch rival Chattanooga 76-71 on Saturday.

The teams entered tied for first in the loss column of the Southern Conference and drew a sellout crowd of 6,149 at Freedom Hall.

Bradford made 1 of 2 free-throw attempts with 55 seconds left for a six-point lead but Justin Tuoyo answered with a 3-point play. Bradford hit both on his next trip to the line with 25.3 to go for two-possession lead.

Tevin Glass added 14 points and 12 rebounds for East Tennessee State (17-5, 7-2). A.J. Merriweather chipped in 13 points and T.J. Cromer was the only Buccaneer starter not in double figures with eight.

The score was tied at 34 at halftime as each team hit four 3-pointers, 13 field goals and four three throws.

Greg Pryor led Chattanooga (15-6, 6-3) with 21 points and Justin Tuoyo 15.

