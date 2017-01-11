Drake takes out Indiana State 87-70 using balanced scoring

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ore Arogundade scored 15 points, Billy Wampler had 14, and T.J. Thomas added 12 points as Drake beat Indiana State 87-70 on Wednesday night.

Wampler’s 3 broke a 30-all tie and was the beginning of a 12-3 Drake run to close the first half. Thomas’ jumper with 12:31 left extended the lead to 59-40. Thomas was 6 for 7 from the floor.

Reed Timmer scored 11 points and Graham Woodward scored 10 for Drake (5-12, 3-2 Missouri Valley).

Everett Clemons and Brenton Scott each scored 12 points for the Sycamores (6-11, 0-5) and Jordan Barnes added 10. Clemons also had 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs won back-to-back games for the second time this season and have won four of their last six after an eight-game losing streak. They shot 58 percent in the second half (19 of 33) while Indiana State was at 28 percent (10-36) but made 14 of 18 free throws.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments