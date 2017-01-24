Drake beats Missouri State 72-71 in OT behind Timmer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Reed Timmer scored 27 points, including a game-winning driving layup with 16 seconds left in overtime to give Drake a 72-71 win over Missouri State on Tuesday night.

Nick McGlynn and Graham Woodward each hit jumpers to give Drake a 68-65 lead in the extra session and McGlynn’s basket with 52 seconds left made it 70-68. Dequon Miller made 1 of 2 free throws and the Bears trailed 70-69.

After Timmer’s left-handed layup in traffic for a three-point lead, Missouri State’s Jarrid Rhodes missed a 3 and Obediah Church hit a jumper at the buzzer.

Ore Arogundade and McGlynn scored 10 apiece and T.J. Thomas grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for Drake (7-14, 5-4 Missouri Valley).

The Bulldogs led 34-33 at halftime and Timmer tied it at 64 at the end of regulation.

Alize Johnson had 17 points and 17 rebounds for his 13th double-double for the Bears (14-8, 5-4), who saw their three-game win streak end.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments