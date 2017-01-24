11:29 pm, January 24, 2017
Dotson scores 20, Houston downs Tulane 65-51

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 11:21 pm 01/24/2017 11:21pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Damyean Dotson scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his 16th career 20-point game and Houston used a big first half to beat a struggling Tulane 65-51 on Tuesday night to end a three-game skid.

Tulane shot a season-low 18 of 59 from the floor (30.5 percent) while the Cougars (14-7, 5-4 American) shot 40 percent and outrebounded the Green Wave 44-37.

Wes VanBeck’s 3-pointer put Houston up for good 9-7 and the Cougars led 31-16 at halftime behind Dotson’s 11 points, shooting 44.4 percent from the floor to Tulane’s 22 percent. The Green Wave made just 1 of 10 3-pointers in the half.

Rob Gray Jr. hit a jumper and a layup to spark a 9-3 run for a 51-34 second-half lead and Houston led by 20 with 2:34 to go.

Gray had 12 points with four assists and Armoni Brooks and VanBeck added 11 apiece for Houston.

Malik Morgan scored 13 for Tulane (4-16, 1-7), which has lost four straight.

