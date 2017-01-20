9:48 pm, January 20, 2017
Dixon, Quinnipiac hold off Canisius 95-90

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 9:41 pm 01/20/2017 09:41pm
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 18 of his 29 points in the first half and Quinnipiac held on after the break to beat Canisius 95-90 on Friday night.

Dixon set a program record for points by a freshman and his 3-pointer with 45 seconds left gave the Bobcats (8-11, 5-4 Metro) an 89-82 lead. The Golden Griffins (12-8, 5-4) didn’t get back within a basket until Kassius Robertson’s basket with two seconds left made it 93-90.

Canisius erased most of its 15-point halftime deficit when it closed the gap to 75-73 on Dantai St. Louis’ layup with 5:21 left but the Griffins never got closer.

Chaise Daniels added 16 points, and Reggie Oliver and Peter Kiss scored 14 each for the Bobcats, who made 68 percent from the field in the first half and finished at 58 percent.

Robertson had 24 points and Jermaine Crumpton added 23 for Canisius.

