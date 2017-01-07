4:51 pm, January 7, 2017
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

Dixon, Kiss spark Quinnipiac in 81-72 win over Manhattan.

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 4:33 pm 01/07/2017 04:33pm
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Mikey Dixon scored 23 points and Peter Kiss has a career high 20 points to lead Quinnipiac to an 81-72 win over Manhattan on Saturday.

Donovan Smith added 11 points and had a school record seven blocked shots for Quinnipiac (6-9, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic). Reggie Oliver finished with 12 points in the win.

Zavier Peart’s jumper with 9:07 to go capped a 16-8 run for Manhattan (5-11, 0-5) and brought the Jaspers to within 59-58. But Dixon’s jumper triggered a 17-7 run for Quinnipiac and the Bobcats led 76-65 with 2:31 to play.

Kiss’ 3 with 5:13 left before halftime put the Bobcats ahead 32-21 and they led 40-32 at the break.

Zavier Turner led Manhattan with 23 points and six assists, Zane Waterman had 17 points, Samson Usilo had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Peart had 10 boards and six points.

Quinnipiac finished with 11 blocks.

NCAA Basketball