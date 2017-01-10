8:01 pm, January 10, 2017
Delaware State holds off North Carolina Central 69-68

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 7:46 pm 01/10/2017 07:46pm
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dana Raysor scored 15 points and Delaware State held off a late charge to beat North Carolina Central 69-68 on Tuesday night.

Raysor made two free throws with 1:06 left for a 69-62 lead but Delaware State didn’t score again. Rashaun Madison hit a 3-pointer on NC Central’s next possession and Dajuan Graf made another with 31 seconds left.

Delaware State turned it over on its next possession, but NC Central’s Patrick Cole and Kyle Benton each missed a shot at the end.

Kavon Waller and Devin Morgan each made three 3-pointers for Delaware State (5-12, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Morgan sank a long-range buzzer-beater to give Delaware State a 34-33 lead at halftime.

Madison hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for North Carolina Central (9-6, 0-1). Cole had 16 points, on 4-of-18 shooting, and six assists, and Benton added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

