Delaware hangs on to beat James Madison 66-61

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ryan Daly and Eric Carter scored 16 points each and Delaware held on to beat James Madison 66-61 on Saturday night.

JMU (6-17, 4-6 Colonial Athletic Association) grabbed its only lead with 10 minutes left then tied the game with 1:22 remaining after consecutive 3-pointers by Shakir Brown.

JMU’s Jackson Kent stole a pass underneath his basket but missed the shot and fouled Daly, who made two free throws for the lead. Anthony Mosley followed with a steal at halfcourt and layup for a four-point Delaware (9-14, 2-8) edge with under a minute left.

The Dukes’ Paulius Satkus sandwiched a layup and two free throws around a Delaware free throw to trail by one with 13 seconds remaining. But Daly made two free throws and JMU’s Joey McLean dribbled the ball off his foot with Daly adding two final free throws.

Brown scored 20 points and Ivan Lukic 17 for JMU.

