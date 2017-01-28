3:27 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dawkins, Seibring pace Elon…

Dawkins, Seibring pace Elon to 4th straight win, 84-70

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 6:22 pm 01/28/2017 06:22pm
Share

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Dawkins scored a soft left-handed layup to break a late tie, finished with a career-high 22 points and Elon defeated Hofstra 84-70 Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Dawkins scored back-to-back layups to break a 60-60 tie as Elon (14-9, 6-4 Colonial Athletic Association) broke away over the final seven minutes, ending on a 24-10 surge. Tyler Seibring led with 23 points and Dmitri Thompson added 17.

Thanks in part to Dawkins, the Phoenix dominated the paint, outscoring Hofstra 40-22 in close-range points and made 55 percent of their shots (33 of 60).

Hofstra (10-13, 2-8) missed 11 of its last 14 shots. Brian Bernardi and Justin Wright-Foreman led the Pride with 20 points each, a combined 15 of 35 from the field.

Hofstra trailed 41-32 at the half but rallied into a 50-49 lead with Bernardi hitting a 3 to open the second half, teaming with Wright-Foreman and Deron Powers for a quick 13 points. Powers added 14 points.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dawkins, Seibring pace Elon…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball