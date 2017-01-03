9:15 pm, January 3, 2017
Dawkins hits 13 3s, sets program record for Jacksonville

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 9:05 pm 01/03/2017 09:05pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Darius Dawkins made a school record 13 3-pointers, scored a career-high 41 points and Jacksonville shot 61.8 percent from behind the arc to beat NAIA-member Middle Georgia 124-85 on Tuesday night in the Dolphins’ final non-conference game before Atlantic Sun competition.

Dawkins shot 13 of 17 from long distance to tie the third most ever 3-pointers in the NCAA and bettered the 10 3-pointers Jacksonville’s John Knox made against Arkansas-Little Rock on Feb. 17, 1997.

Tanner Rubio set career highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, Omar El Manasterly added a career-high 17 points, J.R. Holder had 13 and Darien Fernandez 10 for the Dolphins (12-5).

Dawkins scored 20 points with six 3s in the first half and Jacksonville led 55-35 at halftime and cruised. The Dolphins made 21 of 34 3-pointers (61.8 percent) and 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent).

The last time Jacksonville scored 100 or more points was 101 against Mercer on Feb. 16, 2007.

Kieston Standfield led the Knights (5-4) with 17 points.

