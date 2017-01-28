10:45 pm, January 28, 2017
Darling scores 20, UAB swamps Southern Miss 87-43

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:19 pm 01/28/2017 10:19pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Nate Darling came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score a career-high 20 points and UAB swamped Southern Mississippi 87-43 on Saturday night.

Javien Williams added 13 points, William Lee added 10 with eight rebounds and Deion Lavender 10 with seven assists for the Blazers (14-8, 7-2 Conference USA), who won their 22nd straight home conference game.

UAB took control early, racing to a 13-2 lead and pushing it to 24-6 as Southern Miss made just two of its first 15 shots. It was 42-16 with UAB making 15 of 29 shots while the Golden Eagles were 7 of 31 with 11 misses coming from 3-point range on the way to an 0 for 17 performance from distance.

Cortez Edwards led Southern Miss (6-15, 3-6) with 11 points. The Eagles finished the game at 23 percent (13 of 56).

UAB was without starting guard Hakeem Baxter, who was suspended for one game for his part in a brawl in Thursday’s win over Louisiana Tech.

