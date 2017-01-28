3:24 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dandridge, Williams lead Florida…

Dandridge, Williams lead Florida A&M past Delaware St 81-68

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 9:54 pm 01/28/2017 09:54pm
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Derrick Dandridge and Desmond Williams scored 17 points apiece and Florida A&M used a big second half to defeat Delaware State 81-68 on Saturday.

Marcus Barham added 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers and Justin Ravenel and Nasire Core had 10 apiece for the Rattlers (5-16, 3-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic).

Florida A&M trailed 32-26 at the half but took a 46-45 lead on a Barham 3 with 12:07 left. The Hornets retook the lead at the foul line but Williams and Core had baskets and Core added two from the line to make it 53-47 with 7:28 left.

Barham fed Williams for a dunk at 5:19 to push the lead to 11. The lead reached 15 points as the Rattlers made 23 of 24 free throws in the second half.

Dana Raysor led the Hornets (5-17, 2-5) with 23 points with Kavon Waller and DeAndre Haywood adding 15 apiece.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Dandridge, Williams lead Florida…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball