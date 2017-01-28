Cremo, Nichols help spark Albany past Hartford 74-61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Joe Cremo scored 20 points and David Nichols 19 as Albany pulled away to defeat Hartford 74-61 on Saturday night.

Devonte Campbell matched a season high with 13 points and Travis Charles added 12 for Albany (13-10, 4-4 America East Conference), which rebounded from a loss to Vermont and has won four of its last five.

Greg Stire pulled down 15 rebounds, tying the Albany single-game record, to go with eight points. Early in the second half Stire grabbed a defensive board which led to a Nichols 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 38-28 and Albany went on an 11-1 run over the next four-plus minutes.

Jalen Ross led Hartford (6-17, 1-7) with 18 points, J.R. Lynch and Jack Hobbs scored 11 apiece — each with three 3-pointers. Ross passed 1,000 career points during the game, getting 806 at Hartford and 200 at Eastern Michigan.

Albany outrebounded Hartford 44-29, outscored the Hawks 30-10 in the paint, 16-7 on second-chance points.

