Crawford, Lawson lead Memphis to 70-61 win over UConn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Markel Crawford had 19 points and eight rebounds, Dedric Lawson had a double-double and Memphis built a double-digit lead early in the second half to beat UConn 70-61 on Thursday night.

Lawson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Jimario Rivers scored 16 for the Tigers (11-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), who shot 47.5 percent (29 of 61).

Rodney Purvis and Vance Jackson scored 14 points apiece for the Huskies (5-9, 0-3) who lost their fourth straight and fifth in the last six. Amida Brimah had nine points and 15 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

The Memphis lead reached double digits late in the first half. After Crawford scored the first basket of the second UConn never got closer than nine. The Huskies made just 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Memphis committed a season-low four turnovers.

