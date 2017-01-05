9:20 pm, January 5, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. for Frederick County and parts of Loudoun and Montgomery counties.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Crawford, Lawson lead Memphis…

Crawford, Lawson lead Memphis to 70-61 win over UConn

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 9:09 pm 01/05/2017 09:09pm
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Markel Crawford had 19 points and eight rebounds, Dedric Lawson had a double-double and Memphis built a double-digit lead early in the second half to beat UConn 70-61 on Thursday night.

Lawson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Jimario Rivers scored 16 for the Tigers (11-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference), who shot 47.5 percent (29 of 61).

Rodney Purvis and Vance Jackson scored 14 points apiece for the Huskies (5-9, 0-3) who lost their fourth straight and fifth in the last six. Amida Brimah had nine points and 15 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

The Memphis lead reached double digits late in the first half. After Crawford scored the first basket of the second UConn never got closer than nine. The Huskies made just 4 of 20 from 3-point range.

Memphis committed a season-low four turnovers.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Crawford, Lawson lead Memphis…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball