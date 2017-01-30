Cousy Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame watch list of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award presented by College of the Holy Cross.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga; Monte Morris, Iowa State; Frank Mason III, Kansas; De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky; Melo Trimble, Maryland.

Joel Berry II, North Carolina; Dennis Smith, North Carolina State; Lonzo Ball, UCLA; Jalen Brunson, Villanova; Markelle Fultz, Washington.

