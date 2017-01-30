1:55 pm, January 30, 2017
NCAA Basketball

Cousy Watch List

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 1:39 pm 01/30/2017 01:39pm
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame watch list of 10 candidates for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award presented by College of the Holy Cross.

Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga; Monte Morris, Iowa State; Frank Mason III, Kansas; De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky; Melo Trimble, Maryland.

Joel Berry II, North Carolina; Dennis Smith, North Carolina State; Lonzo Ball, UCLA; Jalen Brunson, Villanova; Markelle Fultz, Washington.

NCAA Basketball