9:51 pm, January 21, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Collins' put back lifts…

Collins’ put back lifts Southern U past Alabama A&M, 53-52

By The Associated Press January 21, 2017 9:35 pm 01/21/2017 09:35pm
Share

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — LaQuentin Collins grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it in with 11 seconds remaining for his only points of the game, lifting Southern University to a 53-52 victory over Alabama A&M Saturday night.

Jared Sam hit the first of two free throws with a minute left to put the Bulldogs in front, 52-51. Quinterian McConico finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Alabama A&M, but missed two free throws with two seconds left.

The game was as close statistically as it was on the court. Each team knocked down 20 field goals, each hit two 3-pointers and each committed 11 turnovers. Southern held a 39-37 edge on the boards.

Shawn Prudhomme, the leading scorer in the Southwestern Conference, finished with 13 points to lead the Jaguars (9-11, 5-2).

McConico was 9 of 16 from the field, but just 4 of 10 from the line for Alabama A&M (1-16, 1-5).

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Breaking News NCAA Basketball
Home » Breaking News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Collins' put back lifts…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball