Collins’ put back lifts Southern U past Alabama A&M, 53-52

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — LaQuentin Collins grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it in with 11 seconds remaining for his only points of the game, lifting Southern University to a 53-52 victory over Alabama A&M Saturday night.

Jared Sam hit the first of two free throws with a minute left to put the Bulldogs in front, 52-51. Quinterian McConico finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Alabama A&M, but missed two free throws with two seconds left.

The game was as close statistically as it was on the court. Each team knocked down 20 field goals, each hit two 3-pointers and each committed 11 turnovers. Southern held a 39-37 edge on the boards.

Shawn Prudhomme, the leading scorer in the Southwestern Conference, finished with 13 points to lead the Jaguars (9-11, 5-2).

McConico was 9 of 16 from the field, but just 4 of 10 from the line for Alabama A&M (1-16, 1-5).

