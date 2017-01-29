College Basketball Scores

Binghamton 65, Maine 54
Colgate 70, American U. 65
Iona 69, St. Peter’s 66, OT
Villanova 61, Virginia 59
Xavier 82, St. John’s 77
Louisville 85, NC State 60
Virginia Tech 85, Boston College 79
Cincinnati 94, South Florida 53
Detroit 93, Green Bay 92
Illinois St. 69, Evansville 59
Michigan St. 70, Michigan 62
Nebraska 83, Purdue 80
Northwestern 68, Indiana 55
Oakland 79, Milwaukee 70, OT
Valparaiso 65, N. Kentucky 58
Wichita St. 64, Bradley 49
Wright St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 86
Arizona 77, Washington 66
California 66, Stanford 55
Hawaii 78, UC Santa Barbara 56
Washington St. 91, Arizona St. 83
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments