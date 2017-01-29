1:46 am, January 30, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 11:00 pm 01/29/2017 11:00pm
Sunday, Jan. 29
EAST

Binghamton 65, Maine 54

Colgate 70, American U. 65

Iona 69, St. Peter’s 66, OT

Villanova 61, Virginia 59

Xavier 82, St. John’s 77

SOUTH

Louisville 85, NC State 60

Virginia Tech 85, Boston College 79

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 94, South Florida 53

Detroit 93, Green Bay 92

Illinois St. 69, Evansville 59

Michigan St. 70, Michigan 62

Nebraska 83, Purdue 80

Northwestern 68, Indiana 55

Oakland 79, Milwaukee 70, OT

Valparaiso 65, N. Kentucky 58

Wichita St. 64, Bradley 49

Wright St. 88, Ill.-Chicago 86

FAR WEST

Arizona 77, Washington 66

California 66, Stanford 55

Hawaii 78, UC Santa Barbara 56

Washington St. 91, Arizona St. 83

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
