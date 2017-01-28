College Basketball Scores

Bryant 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72, OT
Clemson 67, Pittsburgh 60
Davidson 84, Fordham 66
Fairfield 72, Marist 62
George Mason 76, UMass 74
Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 62
Mass.-Lowell 97, Fisher 73
Syracuse 82, Florida St. 72
UMBC 105, New Hampshire 103, 2OT
West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77
Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54, OT
Georgia Tech 62, Notre Dame 60
Liberty 72, Campbell 40
Miami 77, North Carolina 62
Morehead St. 72, Jacksonville St. 69
SC-Upstate 79, Kennesaw St. 73
Samford 69, VMI 67
UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 69
Ball St. 84, W. Michigan 78
Cent. Michigan 105, Kent St. 98, OT
Loyola of Chicago 81, Indiana St. 66
Tulsa 77, UCF 66
