3:29 am, January 29, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 4:00 pm 01/28/2017 04:00pm
Share
Saturday, Jan. 28
EAST

Bryant 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 72, OT

Clemson 67, Pittsburgh 60

Davidson 84, Fordham 66

Fairfield 72, Marist 62

George Mason 76, UMass 74

Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 62

Mass.-Lowell 97, Fisher 73

Syracuse 82, Florida St. 72

UMBC 105, New Hampshire 103, 2OT

West Virginia 81, Texas A&M 77

Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 54, OT

SOUTH

Georgia Tech 62, Notre Dame 60

Liberty 72, Campbell 40

Miami 77, North Carolina 62

Morehead St. 72, Jacksonville St. 69

SC-Upstate 79, Kennesaw St. 73

Samford 69, VMI 67

UNC-Asheville 80, Radford 69

MIDWEST

Ball St. 84, W. Michigan 78

Cent. Michigan 105, Kent St. 98, OT

Loyola of Chicago 81, Indiana St. 66

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 77, UCF 66

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball