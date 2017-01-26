College Basketball Scores

Binghamton 76, Hartford 55
Boston U. 90, Army 89, OT
Bryant 65, CCSU 54
Bucknell 78, Lafayette 55
Butler 61, Seton Hall 54
Georgetown 71, Creighton 51
Lehigh 76, Colgate 62
Loyola (Md.) 65, Holy Cross 62
Navy 71, American U. 53
New Hampshire 80, Mass.-Lowell 71
Penn 77, La Salle 74
St. John’s 91, Providence 86
Stony Brook 83, UMBC 73
Temple 77, Memphis 66
Vermont 60, Albany (NY) 49
Alabama 80, Georgia 60
ETSU 96, Samford 86, 2OT
East Carolina 69, Tulsa 66
Florida 106, LSU 71
Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Florida 82
Furman 85, W. Carolina 37
George Washington 87, George Mason 68
Georgia Tech 78, Florida St. 56
Jacksonville 103, Stetson 92
Kennesaw St. 71, NJIT 65
Lipscomb 84, SC-Upstate 77
Miami 78, Boston College 77
Mississippi St. 89, Missouri 74
Northwestern St. 85, SE Louisiana 71
Richmond 73, Rhode Island 62
SC State 68, Hampton 66
SMU 65, UCF 60
Texas A&M 80, Mississippi 76
UConn 81, South Florida 60
VMI 80, Chattanooga 64
Wofford 93, UNC-Greensboro 74
Belmont 77, E. Illinois 64
Fort Wayne 103, IUPUI 73
Illinois 76, Iowa 64
Illinois St. 71, Indiana St. 66
Loyola of Chicago 70, Bradley 50
N. Dakota St. 81, Oral Roberts 71
N. Iowa 61, Evansville 54
Ohio St. 78, Minnesota 72
Saint Louis 74, UMass 70
South Dakota 62, W. Illinois 55
Tennessee St. 76, SIU-Edwardsville 56
Baylor 65, Texas Tech 61
Stephen F. Austin 78, Cent. Arkansas 76
Texas A&M-CC 69, Lamar 66, OT
CS Northridge 78, UC Santa Barbara 57
Colorado St. 81, San Jose St. 72
Denver 91, S. Dakota St. 82
Weber St. 85, Idaho St. 73
Wyoming 66, UNLV 65
