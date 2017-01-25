4:17 pm, January 26, 2017
NCAA Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:00 pm 01/25/2017 11:00pm
Wednesday, Jan. 25
EAST

Binghamton 76, Hartford 55

Boston U. 90, Army 89, OT

Bryant 65, CCSU 54

Bucknell 78, Lafayette 55

Georgetown 71, Creighton 51

Lehigh 76, Colgate 62

Loyola (Md.) 65, Holy Cross 62

Navy 71, American U. 53

New Hampshire 80, Mass.-Lowell 71

Penn 77, La Salle 74

St. John’s 91, Providence 86

Stony Brook 83, UMBC 73

Temple 77, Memphis 66

Vermont 60, Albany (NY) 49

SOUTH

ETSU 96, Samford 86, 2OT

East Carolina 69, Tulsa 66

Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Florida 82

Furman 85, W. Carolina 37

George Washington 87, George Mason 68

Georgia Tech 78, Florida St. 56

Jacksonville 103, Stetson 92

Kennesaw St. 71, NJIT 65

Lipscomb 84, SC-Upstate 77

Mississippi St. 89, Missouri 74

Richmond 73, Rhode Island 62

SC State 68, Hampton 66

SMU 65, UCF 60

Texas A&M 80, Mississippi 76

UConn 81, South Florida 60

VMI 80, Chattanooga 64

Wofford 93, UNC-Greensboro 74

MIDWEST

Belmont 77, E. Illinois 64

Fort Wayne 103, IUPUI 73

Illinois St. 71, Indiana St. 66

Loyola of Chicago 70, Bradley 50

N. Dakota St. 81, Oral Roberts 71

N. Iowa 61, Evansville 54

Ohio St. 78, Minnesota 72

Saint Louis 74, UMass 70

South Dakota 62, W. Illinois 55

Tennessee St. 76, SIU-Edwardsville 56

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 65, Texas Tech 61

FAR WEST

Denver 91, S. Dakota St. 82

Weber St. 85, Idaho St. 73

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
