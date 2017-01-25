College Basketball Scores

Binghamton 76, Hartford 55
Boston U. 90, Army 88
Bryant 65, CCSU 54
Bucknell 78, Lafayette 55
Georgetown 71, Creighton 51
Lehigh 76, Colgate 62
Loyola (Md.) 65, Holy Cross 62
Navy 71, American U. 53
New Hampshire 80, Mass.-Lowell 71
Penn 77, La Salle 74
St. John’s 91, Providence 86
Stony Brook 83, UMBC 73
Temple 77, Memphis 66
Vermont 60, Albany (NY) 49
East Carolina 69, Tulsa 66
Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Florida 82
Furman 85, W. Carolina 37
George Washington 87, George Mason 68
Georgia Tech 78, Florida St. 56
Jacksonville 103, Stetson 92
Kennesaw St. 71, NJIT 65
Lipscomb 84, SC-Upstate 77
Mississippi St. 89, Missouri 74
SC State 68, Hampton 66
SMU 65, UCF 60
Texas A&M 80, Mississippi 76
UConn 81, South Florida 60
VMI 80, Chattanooga 64
Wofford 93, UNC-Greensboro 74
Belmont 77, E. Illinois 64
Fort Wayne 103, IUPUI 73
N. Dakota St. 81, Oral Roberts 71
Ohio St. 78, Minnesota 72
