10:15 pm, January 25, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Listen now to President Donald Trump's interview with ABC's David Muir.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 9:59 pm 01/25/2017 09:59pm
Share
Wednesday, Jan. 25
EAST

Binghamton 76, Hartford 55

Boston U. 90, Army 88

Bryant 65, CCSU 54

Bucknell 78, Lafayette 55

Georgetown 71, Creighton 51

Lehigh 76, Colgate 62

Loyola (Md.) 65, Holy Cross 62

Navy 71, American U. 53

New Hampshire 80, Mass.-Lowell 71

Penn 77, La Salle 74

St. John’s 91, Providence 86

Stony Brook 83, UMBC 73

Temple 77, Memphis 66

Vermont 60, Albany (NY) 49

SOUTH

East Carolina 69, Tulsa 66

Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Florida 82

Furman 85, W. Carolina 37

George Washington 87, George Mason 68

Georgia Tech 78, Florida St. 56

Jacksonville 103, Stetson 92

Kennesaw St. 71, NJIT 65

Lipscomb 84, SC-Upstate 77

Mississippi St. 89, Missouri 74

SC State 68, Hampton 66

SMU 65, UCF 60

Texas A&M 80, Mississippi 76

UConn 81, South Florida 60

VMI 80, Chattanooga 64

Wofford 93, UNC-Greensboro 74

MIDWEST

Belmont 77, E. Illinois 64

Fort Wayne 103, IUPUI 73

N. Dakota St. 81, Oral Roberts 71

Ohio St. 78, Minnesota 72

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball