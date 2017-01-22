11:22 pm, January 22, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 11:00 pm 01/22/2017 11:00pm
Sunday, Jan. 22
EAST

Albany (NY) 81, Maine 63

Binghamton 71, Stony Brook 67

Monmouth (NJ) 91, Fairfield 49

New Hampshire 81, Hartford 56

Seton Hall 86, St. John’s 73

Siena 81, Manhattan 68

UConn 72, East Carolina 65

UMBC 102, Mass.-Lowell 86

SOUTH

ETSU 79, Wofford 72

George Mason 82, Richmond 77

Memphis 70, UCF 65

N. Kentucky 101, Detroit 87

VCU 90, La Salle 52

Virginia Tech 82, Clemson 81

MIDWEST

Dayton 67, Saint Louis 46

Milwaukee 94, Youngstown St. 85

Northwestern 74, Ohio St. 72

Valparaiso 96, Ill.-Chicago 65

Wright St. 88, Oakland 67

Xavier 86, Georgetown 75

FAR WEST

Southern Cal 82, Arizona St. 79

UC Davis 76, Hawaii 70

