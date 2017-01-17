11:13 pm, January 17, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 10:59 pm
Tuesday, Jan. 17
EAST

Iona 82, Manhattan 67

Siena 78, Rider 68

St. Peter’s 69, Fairfield 55

SOUTH

Kentucky 88, Mississippi St. 81

NC State 79, Pittsburgh 74

UCF 86, South Florida 64

MIDWEST

Akron 83, Ohio 68

Ball St. 98, Cent. Michigan 83

Buffalo 82, Kent St. 69

E. Michigan 86, W. Michigan 80

Ill.-Chicago 71, Milwaukee 57

N. Illinois 62, Miami (Ohio) 58

Purdue 91, Illinois 68

Toledo 85, Bowling Green 73

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 62, Texas A&M 60

Baylor 74, Texas 64

FAR WEST

Grand Canyon 90, San Diego Christian 58

