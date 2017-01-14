3:40 pm, January 14, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 2:59 pm 01/14/2017 02:59pm
Saturday, Jan. 14
EAST

Dayton 76, Duquesne 57

Georgetown 72, UConn 69

Miami 72, Pittsburgh 46

New Hampshire 73, Binghamton 66

Penn St. 52, Minnesota 50

Providence 65, Seton Hall 61

Richmond 70, Saint Joseph’s 66

Villanova 70, St. John’s 57

SOUTH

Florida 80, Georgia 76

Louisville 78, Duke 69

UNC-Greensboro 91, VMI 82

Virginia 77, Clemson 73

Winthrop 72, Campbell 63

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 92, E. Illinois 84

Creighton 101, Truman State 69

N. Illinois 69, Bowling Green 52

___

