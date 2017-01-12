College Basketball Scores

Bryant 77, Wagner 66
Jacksonville 82, NJIT 81
LIU Brooklyn 60, CCSU 49
La Salle 87, Rhode Island 75
Mount St. Mary’s 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 70
Northeastern 92, Drexel 75
Sacred Heart 87, St. Francis Brooklyn 75
Siena 81, Quinnipiac 74
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Robert Morris 57
Towson 83, Delaware 56
Belmont 84, Morehead St. 78
Coll. of Charleston 53, James Madison 51
Elon 96, Hofstra 80
Florida Gulf Coast 78, Kennesaw St. 75
Georgia Tech 75, Clemson 63
Lipscomb 94, Stetson 68
Louisiana Tech 79, Charlotte 73
Middle Tennessee 69, Marshall 57
North Florida 73, SC-Upstate 65
Northwestern St. 86, Nicholls 81
Notre Dame 67, Miami 62
Old Dominion 54, Southern Miss. 50
Sam Houston St. 70, New Orleans 68
Tennessee St. 63, E. Kentucky 49
UAB 72, W. Kentucky 54
UNC-Greensboro 83, ETSU 79
UNC-Wilmington 101, William & Mary 77
VMI 79, W. Carolina 78
CS Bakersfield 88, Rio Grande 81
Cincinnati 66, SMU 64
Green Bay 78, Wright St. 61
Ill.-Chicago 59, Cleveland St. 54
Milwaukee 68, N. Kentucky 58
Murray St. 83, E. Illinois 72
Valparaiso 78, Youngstown St. 62
Wisconsin 89, Ohio St. 66
Cent. Arkansas 89, Houston Baptist 78
Oral Roberts 94, S. Dakota St. 88
SE Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 50
UTSA 68, FAU 63
Montana 89, N. Colorado 68
Sacramento St. 88, S. Utah 83
Weber St. 91, Idaho 66
___
