NCAA Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 11:00 pm 01/12/2017 11:00pm
Thursday, Jan. 12
EAST

Bryant 77, Wagner 66

Jacksonville 82, NJIT 81

LIU Brooklyn 60, CCSU 49

La Salle 87, Rhode Island 75

Mount St. Mary’s 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 70

Northeastern 92, Drexel 75

Sacred Heart 87, St. Francis Brooklyn 75

Siena 81, Quinnipiac 74

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Robert Morris 57

Towson 83, Delaware 56

SOUTH

Belmont 84, Morehead St. 78

Coll. of Charleston 53, James Madison 51

Elon 96, Hofstra 80

Florida Gulf Coast 78, Kennesaw St. 75

Georgia Tech 75, Clemson 63

Lipscomb 94, Stetson 68

Louisiana Tech 79, Charlotte 73

Middle Tennessee 69, Marshall 57

North Florida 73, SC-Upstate 65

Northwestern St. 86, Nicholls 81

Notre Dame 67, Miami 62

Old Dominion 54, Southern Miss. 50

Sam Houston St. 70, New Orleans 68

Tennessee St. 63, E. Kentucky 49

UAB 72, W. Kentucky 54

UNC-Greensboro 83, ETSU 79

UNC-Wilmington 101, William & Mary 77

VMI 79, W. Carolina 78

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 88, Rio Grande 81

Cincinnati 66, SMU 64

Green Bay 78, Wright St. 61

Ill.-Chicago 59, Cleveland St. 54

Milwaukee 68, N. Kentucky 58

Murray St. 83, E. Illinois 72

Valparaiso 78, Youngstown St. 62

Wisconsin 89, Ohio St. 66

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 89, Houston Baptist 78

Oral Roberts 94, S. Dakota St. 88

SE Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 50

UTSA 68, FAU 63

FAR WEST

Montana 89, N. Colorado 68

Sacramento St. 88, S. Utah 83

Weber St. 91, Idaho 66

___

NCAA Basketball