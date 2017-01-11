College Basketball Scores

Boston College 74, NC State 66
Boston U. 76, American U. 66
Colgate 79, Army 76
Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 66
Holy Cross 71, Lafayette 54
Lehigh 82, Bucknell 71
Maine 73, Mass.-Lowell 71
Navy 75, Loyola (Md.) 62
New Hampshire 75, Albany (NY) 67
UMBC 84, Hartford 68
UMass 67, Dayton 55
Vermont 67, Binghamton 50
Campbell 76, Gardner-Webb 60
Charleston Southern 70, Radford 64
Chattanooga 83, The Citadel 73
Fordham 60, Davidson 54
Georgia 69, Mississippi 47
Houston 74, East Carolina 58
Liberty 62, High Point 58
Louisville 85, Pittsburgh 80
Mercer 68, Samford 65
NC Central 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
Norfolk St. 80, Savannah St. 76
North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 87
Richmond 78, St. Bonaventure 61
South Carolina 70, Tennessee 60
Tulane 82, South Florida 67
UNC-Asheville 89, Longwood 68
VCU 85, George Washington 55
Winthrop 75, Presbyterian 52
Drake 87, Indiana St. 70
Illinois St. 60, S. Illinois 53
Marquette 89, Seton Hall 86
Michigan St. 65, Minnesota 47
Missouri St. 55, Evansville 51
N. Dakota St. 70, South Dakota 69
Nebraska-Omaha 79, IUPUI 71
Wichita St. 87, Loyola of Chicago 75
Lamar 87, Incarnate Word 72
Stephen F. Austin 79, Texas A&M-CC 46
TCU 64, Texas 61
Texas A&M 92, LSU 62
Tulsa 81, Memphis 71
Denver 84, W. Illinois 70
