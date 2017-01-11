11:05 pm, January 11, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:59 pm 01/11/2017 10:59pm
Wednesday, Jan. 11
EAST

Boston College 74, NC State 66

Boston U. 76, American U. 66

Colgate 79, Army 76

Duquesne 73, Saint Louis 66

Holy Cross 71, Lafayette 54

Lehigh 82, Bucknell 71

Maine 73, Mass.-Lowell 71

Navy 75, Loyola (Md.) 62

New Hampshire 75, Albany (NY) 67

UMBC 84, Hartford 68

UMass 67, Dayton 55

Vermont 67, Binghamton 50

SOUTH

Campbell 76, Gardner-Webb 60

Charleston Southern 70, Radford 64

Chattanooga 83, The Citadel 73

Fordham 60, Davidson 54

Georgia 69, Mississippi 47

Houston 74, East Carolina 58

Liberty 62, High Point 58

Louisville 85, Pittsburgh 80

Mercer 68, Samford 65

NC Central 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

Norfolk St. 80, Savannah St. 76

North Carolina 93, Wake Forest 87

Richmond 78, St. Bonaventure 61

South Carolina 70, Tennessee 60

Tulane 82, South Florida 67

UNC-Asheville 89, Longwood 68

VCU 85, George Washington 55

Winthrop 75, Presbyterian 52

MIDWEST

Drake 87, Indiana St. 70

Illinois St. 60, S. Illinois 53

Marquette 89, Seton Hall 86

Michigan St. 65, Minnesota 47

Missouri St. 55, Evansville 51

N. Dakota St. 70, South Dakota 69

Nebraska-Omaha 79, IUPUI 71

Wichita St. 87, Loyola of Chicago 75

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 87, Incarnate Word 72

Stephen F. Austin 79, Texas A&M-CC 46

TCU 64, Texas 61

Texas A&M 92, LSU 62

Tulsa 81, Memphis 71

FAR WEST

Denver 84, W. Illinois 70

___

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
