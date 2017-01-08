6:24 pm, January 8, 2017
NCAA Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 5:59 pm 01/08/2017 05:59pm
Sunday, Jan. 8
EAST

Army 66, Loyola (Md.) 57

Boston U. 91, Lafayette 75

Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 49

Cornell 100, Fisher 72

Iona 98, Canisius 75

Lehigh 79, American U. 73

Mass.-Lowell 79, Binghamton 75

Monmouth (NJ) 71, Marist 64

Navy 67, Colgate 55

Richmond 77, George Washington 70

Stony Brook 72, Albany (NY) 70

UMBC 75, Maine 64

Vermont 85, Hartford 54

SOUTH

Memphis 80, Tulane 59

North Carolina 107, NC State 56

MIDWEST

Davidson 77, Saint Louis 66

Northwestern 74, Nebraska 66

Valparaiso 81, Detroit 74

Wichita St. 80, N. Iowa 66

