College Basketball Scores

Army 66, Loyola (Md.) 57
Boston U. 91, Lafayette 75
Bucknell 68, Holy Cross 49
Cornell 100, Fisher 72
Iona 98, Canisius 75
Lehigh 79, American U. 73
Mass.-Lowell 79, Binghamton 75
Monmouth (NJ) 71, Marist 64
Navy 67, Colgate 55
Richmond 77, George Washington 70
Stony Brook 72, Albany (NY) 70
UMBC 75, Maine 64
Vermont 85, Hartford 54
Memphis 80, Tulane 59
North Carolina 107, NC State 56
Davidson 77, Saint Louis 66
Northwestern 74, Nebraska 66
Valparaiso 81, Detroit 74
Wichita St. 80, N. Iowa 66
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments