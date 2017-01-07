College Basketball Scores

Butler 85, Georgetown 76
Creighton 78, Providence 64
Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Bryant 84
LIU Brooklyn 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 70
Mount St. Mary’s 77, CCSU 68
Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63
Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72
Saint Joseph’s 70, Fordham 55
Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56
Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 66
Temple 81, East Carolina 62
Wagner 75, Sacred Heart 64
West Virginia 82, TCU 70
Yale 102, Mitchell College 46
Coll. of Charleston 77, Hofstra 71
Duke 93, Boston College 82
E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60
FAU 73, FIU 64
Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 88
Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78
Georgia 71, Missouri 66
Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77
Liberty 61, Campbell 54
Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50
Mississippi St. 95, LSU 78
N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75
Radford 76, Presbyterian 63
SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65
South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68
The Citadel 79, VMI 74
UALR 76, Appalachian St. 68
UNC-Asheville 88, High Point 58
VCU 81, UMass 64
Winthrop 83, Longwood 65
Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71
Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 68
Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58
Kansas St. 75, Oklahoma 64
Maryland 77, Michigan 70
New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 62
Notre Dame 75, Clemson 70
W. Illinois 86, Oral Roberts 71
Xavier 97, St. John’s 82
Youngstown St. 80, Wright St. 75
Middle Tennessee 79, North Texas 68
New Orleans 87, Incarnate Word 72
Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58
Montana 65, E. Washington 59
San Diego 76, Pepperdine 68
Washington 87, Oregon St. 61
