NCAA Basketball

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 5:59 pm 01/07/2017 05:59pm
Saturday, Jan. 7
EAST

Butler 85, Georgetown 76

Creighton 78, Providence 64

Fairleigh Dickinson 87, Bryant 84

LIU Brooklyn 83, St. Francis (Pa.) 70

Mount St. Mary’s 77, CCSU 68

Penn St. 72, Michigan St. 63

Quinnipiac 81, Manhattan 72

Saint Joseph’s 70, Fordham 55

Seton Hall 87, DePaul 56

Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 66

Temple 81, East Carolina 62

Wagner 75, Sacred Heart 64

West Virginia 82, TCU 70

Yale 102, Mitchell College 46

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 77, Hofstra 71

Duke 93, Boston College 82

E. Illinois 74, E. Kentucky 60

FAU 73, FIU 64

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 88

Florida St. 93, Virginia Tech 78

Georgia 71, Missouri 66

Georgia St. 78, South Alabama 77

Liberty 61, Campbell 54

Louisville 65, Georgia Tech 50

Mississippi St. 95, LSU 78

N. Kentucky 83, Cleveland St. 75

Radford 76, Presbyterian 63

SC-Upstate 75, NJIT 65

South Carolina 79, Texas A&M 68

The Citadel 79, VMI 74

UALR 76, Appalachian St. 68

UNC-Asheville 88, High Point 58

VCU 81, UMass 64

Winthrop 83, Longwood 65

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 76, Ball St. 71

Buffalo 77, E. Michigan 68

Illinois St. 77, Indiana St. 58

Kansas St. 75, Oklahoma 64

Maryland 77, Michigan 70

New Mexico St. 78, Chicago St. 62

Notre Dame 75, Clemson 70

W. Illinois 86, Oral Roberts 71

Xavier 97, St. John’s 82

Youngstown St. 80, Wright St. 75

SOUTHWEST

Middle Tennessee 79, North Texas 68

New Orleans 87, Incarnate Word 72

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 85, Air Force 58

Montana 65, E. Washington 59

San Diego 76, Pepperdine 68

Washington 87, Oregon St. 61

___

NCAA Basketball