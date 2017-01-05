College Basketball Scores

Boston U. 71, Navy 53
Bryant 72, Mount St. Mary’s 71
George Washington 73, Davidson 69
Holy Cross 67, Colgate 61
James Madison 62, Hofstra 54
LIU Brooklyn 65, Robert Morris 54
Loyola (Md.) 84, Lehigh 83
Mass.-Lowell 85, Albany (NY) 79
Northeastern 90, Delaware 54
Sacred Heart 64, CCSU 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 56
UMBC 85, Binghamton 71
UNC-Wilmington 90, Drexel 72
Chattanooga 77, Wofford 66
Memphis 70, UConn 61
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments