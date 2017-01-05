College Basketball Scores

9:20 pm, January 5, 2017
Thursday, Jan. 5
EAST

Boston U. 71, Navy 53

Bryant 72, Mount St. Mary’s 71

George Washington 73, Davidson 69

Holy Cross 67, Colgate 61

James Madison 62, Hofstra 54

LIU Brooklyn 65, Robert Morris 54

Loyola (Md.) 84, Lehigh 83

Mass.-Lowell 85, Albany (NY) 79

Northeastern 90, Delaware 54

Sacred Heart 64, CCSU 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 81, St. Francis Brooklyn 56

UMBC 85, Binghamton 71

UNC-Wilmington 90, Drexel 72

SOUTH

Chattanooga 77, Wofford 66

Memphis 70, UConn 61

