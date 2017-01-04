12:16 am, January 4, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 12:00 am 01/04/2017 12:00am
Tuesday, Jan. 3
EAST

CS Bakersfield 64, Dartmouth 60

Dayton 90, St. Bonaventure 74

Rhode Island 88, Saint Joseph’s 58

SOUTH

Alabama 68, Mississippi St. 58

Arkansas 82, Tennessee 78

Florida 70, Mississippi 63

Jacksonville 124, Middle Georgia 85

Kentucky 100, Texas A&M 58

North Carolina 89, Clemson 86

UCF 48, East Carolina 45

UNC-Asheville 70, Liberty 57

Wake Forest 79, Boston College 66

MIDWEST

Akron 89, Bowling Green 84

E. Michigan 85, Cent. Michigan 63

Kansas 90, Kansas St. 88

Kent St. 100, Ball St. 90

Miami (Ohio) 69, N. Illinois 67

Ohio 89, W. Michigan 58

Toledo 86, Buffalo 54

Wisconsin 75, Indiana 68

SOUTHWEST

TCU 60, Oklahoma 57

Texas Tech 77, West Virginia 76

