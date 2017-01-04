College Basketball Scores

CS Bakersfield 64, Dartmouth 60
Dayton 90, St. Bonaventure 74
Rhode Island 88, Saint Joseph’s 58
Alabama 68, Mississippi St. 58
Arkansas 82, Tennessee 78
Florida 70, Mississippi 63
Jacksonville 124, Middle Georgia 85
Kentucky 100, Texas A&M 58
North Carolina 89, Clemson 86
UCF 48, East Carolina 45
UNC-Asheville 70, Liberty 57
Wake Forest 79, Boston College 66
Akron 89, Bowling Green 84
E. Michigan 85, Cent. Michigan 63
Kansas 90, Kansas St. 88
Kent St. 100, Ball St. 90
Miami (Ohio) 69, N. Illinois 67
Ohio 89, W. Michigan 58
Toledo 86, Buffalo 54
Wisconsin 75, Indiana 68
TCU 60, Oklahoma 57
Texas Tech 77, West Virginia 76
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments