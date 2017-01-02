9:13 pm, January 2, 2017
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 9:00 pm 01/02/2017 09:00pm
Share
Monday, Jan. 2
EAST

Albany (NY) 69, Cornell 59

American U. 67, Colgate 64

Boston U. 75, Lehigh 61

Bucknell 84, Army 76

Canisius 82, Siena 79

Coll. of Charleston 65, Delaware 56

Columbia 98, Maine 73

Fairfield 93, Iona 87

Holy Cross 51, Navy 50

Md.-Eastern Shore 90, Valley Forge 65

New Hampshire 95, Wheelock 50

Northeastern 75, Drexel 70

Vermont 82, Harvard 71

William & Mary 95, Hofstra 93

Yale 88, Hartford 72

SOUTH

Marshall 89, FAU 72

North Florida 102, Palm Beach Atlantic 67

Old Dominion 55, North Texas 48

Rice 89, Charlotte 70

SE Louisiana 74, Incarnate Word 63

Stetson 95, Ave Maria 72

UNC-Wilmington 79, Elon 63

