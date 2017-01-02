College Basketball Scores

Albany (NY) 69, Cornell 59
American U. 67, Colgate 64
Boston U. 75, Lehigh 61
Bucknell 84, Army 76
Canisius 82, Siena 79
Coll. of Charleston 65, Delaware 56
Columbia 98, Maine 73
Fairfield 93, Iona 87
Holy Cross 51, Navy 50
Md.-Eastern Shore 90, Valley Forge 65
New Hampshire 95, Wheelock 50
Northeastern 75, Drexel 70
Vermont 82, Harvard 71
William & Mary 95, Hofstra 93
Yale 88, Hartford 72
Marshall 89, FAU 72
North Florida 102, Palm Beach Atlantic 67
Old Dominion 55, North Texas 48
Rice 89, Charlotte 70
SE Louisiana 74, Incarnate Word 63
Stetson 95, Ave Maria 72
UNC-Wilmington 79, Elon 63
