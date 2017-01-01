9:12 pm, January 1, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The Washington Redskins have been eliminated from playoff contention following a 19-10 loss to the New York Giants.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 8:59 pm 01/01/2017 08:59pm
Share
Sunday, Jan. 1
EAST

Boston College 96, Syracuse 81

Penn St. 60, Rutgers 47

Seton Hall 69, Marquette 66

SOUTH

Louisiana Tech 79, Southern Miss. 55

Middle Tennessee 60, UAB 49

Nebraska 67, Maryland 65

MIDWEST

Butler 78, Providence 61

Evansville 70, N. Iowa 58

Illinois St. 81, Loyola of Chicago 59

Iowa 86, Michigan 83

Minnesota 91, Purdue 82

S. Illinois 83, Drake 69

St. John’s 79, DePaul 73

Wichita St. 100, Bradley 66

SOUTHWEST

UTSA 67, UTEP 55

FAR WEST

New Mexico 68, San Diego St. 62

Utah 76, Colorado 60

___

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » College Basketball Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2016

The Associated Press has photographers around the world. Here are some of the best photos they took in 2016.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball