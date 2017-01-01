College Basketball Scores

Boston College 96, Syracuse 81
Penn St. 60, Rutgers 47
Seton Hall 69, Marquette 66
Louisiana Tech 79, Southern Miss. 55
Middle Tennessee 60, UAB 49
Nebraska 67, Maryland 65
Butler 78, Providence 61
Evansville 70, N. Iowa 58
Illinois St. 81, Loyola of Chicago 59
Iowa 86, Michigan 83
Minnesota 91, Purdue 82
S. Illinois 83, Drake 69
St. John’s 79, DePaul 73
Wichita St. 100, Bradley 66
UTSA 67, UTEP 55
New Mexico 68, San Diego St. 62
Utah 76, Colorado 60
___
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments