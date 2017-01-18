Colgate knocks BU out of 1st place in Patriot League 67-58

BOSTON (AP) — Will Rayman had 21 points, Sean O’Brien added 20 and Colgate knocked Boston University out of first place in the Patriot League with a 67-58 win Wednesday night.

Malcolm Regisford added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders (5-15, 3-4), who made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 33 seconds to secure the win.

The Terriers (10-9, 5-2) trailed the entire second half and got as close as 56-55 on Justin Alston’s jumper with 3:05 left.

Rayman’s 3-pointer with 2:48 left made it 59-55 and the Raiders defense held after Alston cut it to 60-58 with 1:25 to go.

Eric Fanning had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Alston added 18 points and eight rebounds for BU.

The Terriers opened the game with a 15-2 lead but Colgate quickly erased it and had the lead for good at 23-21 with 1:52 left in the first half.

