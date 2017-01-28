Cole has 27, NCCU pulls away to beat NC A&T 82-59

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cole drilled 8 of 12 from beyond the arc to total 27 points as North Carolina Central jumped out to an early lead and coasted to an 82-59 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Dajuan Graf pulled down 10 rebounds while adding 11 points. Rashuan Madison and Pablo Rivas had 12 points apiece for NCCU (14-6, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) which has won five consecutive games.

The Eagles drilled 16 of 33 from long range, making 28 of 60 field goal attempts. North Carolina A&T (1-19, 0-7) hit 7 of 14 from distance.

NCCU sprinted to a 10-0 lead but the Aggies closed to 39-32 at the start of the second half. The Eagles gradually pulled away until they were up 65-48 with 6:17 left.

Davaris McGowens led the Aggies with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Amari Hamilton added 17 points.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments