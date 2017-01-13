12:36 am, January 13, 2017
64° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Coggins scores season-high 34…

Coggins scores season-high 34 in Cal State Fullerton’s win

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 12:24 am 01/13/2017 12:24am
Share

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Tre’ Coggins scored a season-high 34 points, making six 3-pointers, and Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal Poly 87-74 on Thursday night.

Coggins reached 30 points for the second time this season, missing just once from the arc, shooting 11 of 15 overall and making all six free throws. Khalil Ahmad added 19 points and Jackson Rowe 12 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double this season. The Titans shot 64 percent.

Donovan Fields scored 15 points to lead the Mustangs (5-11, 0-2 Big West), playing at home for the first time in 40 days after losing all six games on their road trip.

Fullerton (8-8, 2-1) led 37-33 after Ahmad’s long 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Titans scored the first nine points of the second half — five by Coggins and four from Jackson — to lead 46-33 with under 17 minutes left. The lead remained in double figures reaching a high of 21.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Coggins scores season-high 34…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Vice President Joe Biden through the years

View some of the images of Vice President Joe Biden snapped by White House Photographer Pete Souza and his staff.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball