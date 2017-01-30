Coastal Carolina holds off late UTA rally for 72-70 win

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Shaw had 20 points and Demario Beck added 15 while grabbing a career-high 16 rebounds as Coastal Carolina held off a late Texas-Arlington rally to earn a 72-70 victory on Monday night.

Coastal Carolina led 62-50 with 7:55 left. UTA’s Kevin Hervey slammed home a dunk to start an 18-7 run as the Mavericks pulled to within one. Hervey capped the run with a trey to close to 69-68 with 20 seconds left. Shaw and Beck made three free throws to seal the victory.

Hervey’s long-range heave at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Elijah Wilson added 10 points for Coastal Carolina (10-12, 5-4 Sun Belt) which halted a three-game losing skid. The Chanticleers had won four consecutive before their three losses.

Hervey had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks (16-6, 6-3) who came back from 15 points down in the second half to beat Appalachian State 83-67 on Saturday.

