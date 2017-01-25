11:46 pm, January 25, 2017
Clavell has 23 with 11 boards; Colorado St beats San Jose St

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 11:40 pm 01/25/2017 11:40pm
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Gian Clavell and Emmanuel Omogbo each had a double-double on Monday night, Prentiss Nixon scored 17 points with five assists and Colorado State beat San Jose State 81-72.

Clavell scored 24 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Omogbo added 12 and 11. J.D. Paige and Nico Carvacho had 10 points apiece and Carvacho added eight boards.

Clavell hit a 3 that sparked a 9-0 run which made it 33-27 with 25 seconds left in the half and Colorado State (13-8, 5-3 Mountain West) led the rest of the way. He scored nine points and Nixon added eight as the Rams scored 18 of the first 25 second-half points to open up a 13-point lead. Clavell’s 3-point play with 3:44 to go made it 67-53.

Brandon Clarke had six points and Cody Schwartz hit two 3-pointers as San Jose State (9-10, 2-6) pulled to within 77-72 with 22 seconds left, but Nixon hit 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

Clarke had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for the Spartans.

