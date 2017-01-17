9:42 pm, January 17, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cheatham's double-double helps Akron…

Cheatham’s double-double helps Akron beat Ohio, 83-68

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:15 pm 01/17/2017 09:15pm
Share

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kwan Cheatham Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his third double-double this season and four starters reached double digits as Akron raced past Ohio 83-68 on Tuesday night, pushing its win streak to eight games.

Isaiah Johnson and Jimond Ivey scored 15 points each for the Zips (15-3, 5-0 Mid-American Conference), and Antino Jackson tossed in 11 with three 3-pointers. The win was Akron’s 27th in a row at James A. Rhodes Arena, third longest in Division I.

Jaaron Simmons scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats, who trailed 38-35 after a half. Gavin Block scored to start the second half as Ohio (11-5, 3-2) came within two points, but Cheatham hit a jumper, Ivey dunked and Johnson added a layup to kick off a 22-10 run. Ohio didn’t get closer than 12 points over the final 11 minutes.

Akron shot 55 percent (31-56) with nine 3-pointers.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Cheatham's double-double helps Akron…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Presidential inaugurations

See photos of past presidential inaugurations.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball