Charleston Southern cruises to 73-52 win over Presbyterian

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 9:44 pm 01/19/2017 09:44pm
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling had his second-career double-double, Javis Howard scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting and Charleston Southern never trailed in a 73-52 victory over Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Keeling, a freshman guard, finished with 24 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Raemond Robinson added 10 points for Charleston Southern (6-12, 2-5 Big South), which has won two of its last three games after losing seven straight.

Robinson hit two 3-pointers and Keeling converted a 3-point play during an 11-0 run to start the game. Robinson hit a third 3 and Patrick Wallace added another to make it 17-5 and Charleston Southern led by double figures the rest of the way. The Buccaneers hit seven 3-pointers and scored 12 second-chance points off eight offensive rebounds before halftime.

Ed Drew was the only Presbyterian player to score in double figures, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. The Blue Hose (4-14, 0-7) made 3 of 14 (21 percent) from 3-point range, hit 16 of 50 overall and lost their eighth in a row.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
