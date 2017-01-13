Central Michigan beats Toledo 96-86 for first MAC win

9:38 pm, January 13, 2017
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Braylon Rayson scored 28 points and Central Michigan never trailed in a 96-86 victory over Toledo on Friday night for its first conference win, and sixth straight against the Rockets.

Rayson was 10 of 19 from the floor and made four 3-pointers. Marcus Keene added 20 points for Central Michigan (11-6, 1-3 Mid-American Conference). David DiLeo had 17 points and made three 3-point shots, and Luke Meyer chipped in 11 points.

Jonathan Williams, who had his career-high eight-game streak of scoring 20 or more points snapped in a loss against Western Michigan on Tuesday, scored 30 points to lead Toledo (9-8, 2-2). Steve Taylor Jr. added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Jaelan Sanford had 18 points.

Central Michigan opened on an 11-0 run and built a 45-35 halftime lead. The Rockets pulled to 58-56 midway through second half, but didn’t get closer.

