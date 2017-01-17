Casimir has 21 points, Iona rolls in 2nd half for 82-67 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Schadrac Casimir came off the bench to score 21 points as Iona dominated in the second half, beating Manhattan 82-67 on Tuesday night to even its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference record.

The score was tied at 59 with 11:28 left. Sam Cassell Jr. drilled a 3-point jumper to start a 22-7 run as the Gaels pulled away in the final half of the second period. Iona limited the Jaspers to 24 second-half points.

Casimir almost had a perfect night, hitting 7 of 9 from the floor, making all three from distance, and dropping in all four free-throw attempts.

Jon Severe was 6 of 9 from the field for 18 points and Rickey McGill added 12 for Iona (11-8, 4-4).

The Gaels hit 11 of 23 from beyond the arc. Manhattan made 6 of 16 from distance.

Zavier Turner led the Jaspers (7-12, 2-6) with 20 points.

