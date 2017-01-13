Cannady makes 7 3s, scores 29 points in Princeton’s win

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Devin Cannady scored a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and Princeton beat Brown 97-66 on Friday night.

Cannady was 7 of 9 from the arc and 10 of 14 overall for the Tigers (9-6, 2-0 Ivy League), who shot 65 percent and made half of their 24 3-point attempts. Myles Stephens matched his career best with 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, Amir Bell scored 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting with five assists while Steven Cook added 11 points.

Travis Fuller scored 13 points and Obi Okolie 12 for the Bears (9-8, 0-1).

Princeton led 46-29 at halftime and Brown never got closer than 15 after that. The Tigers, who shot 75 percent in the second half, took their biggest lead at 90-56 with 4:42 to go.

Princeton used a 17-2 run to take a 23-point lead at 40-17 with 5:23 left in the first half.

