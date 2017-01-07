7:51 pm, January 7, 2017
23° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
CLOSINGS Organizations are closing and delaying Saturday and Sunday activities. See the full list here.

NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Campbell scores 24, Southern…

Campbell scores 24, Southern Miss holds off UTEP 73-65

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 7:33 pm 01/07/2017 07:33pm
Share

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Quinton Campbell scored a career-high 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three steals as Southern Mississippi cruised past UTEP 73-65 on Saturday.

Campbell made 8 of 13 shots, including three 3-pointers — including back-to-back treys that pushed the lead to 67-52 with six minutes to play. The double-double is his first this season.

UTEP cut the gap to 69-63 on a pair of Omega Harris free throws with 1:54 remaining but then missed five straight shots. In one stretch of nearly a minute, the Miners missed a 3-pointer, two free throws, another 3 and a jump shot.

UTEP didn’t score again until Harris, who scored a career-high 26, laid it in as time expired.

Campbell and Cortez Edwards went 3-for-4 from the line for the Golden Eagles in the last 14 seconds. Edwards added 17 points, one off his career best, on 7-for-9 shooting.

Southern Miss made 11 steals, a big chunk of UTEP’s 16 turnovers.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Campbell scores 24, Southern…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Basketball