Calhoun scores late to give Fort Wayne 87-83 win over ORU

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Brent Calhoun drove for a layup and made two free throws in the final minute to secure Fort Wayne’s 87-83 win over Oral Roberts in Summit League play on Saturday.

Fort Wayne led throughout the second half until Jalen Bradley made two free throws to give Oral Roberts an 80-79 lead with 1:19 left. Calhoun responded with a layup to retake the lead, and Mo Evans and Kason Harrell each added two free throws to go ahead 85-80. ORU’s Aaron Young drilled a trey to close to 85-83 with 12 seconds remaining. Calhoun hit the final free throws for the win.

Calhoun finished with a career-high 19 points, making 8 of 12 field-goal attempts. Bryson Scott added 16 points and John Konchar chipped in 13 points while pulling down 14 rebounds for Fort Wayne (16-7, 5-4). Harrell added 12 points.

Albert Owens led ORU (7-16, 3-6) with 20 points.

