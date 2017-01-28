10:45 pm, January 28, 2017
Cal State Northridge tops UC Riverside 63-59

By The Associated Press January 28, 2017 10:24 pm 01/28/2017 10:24pm
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tavrion Dawson had 22 points and eight rebounds to help Cal State Northridge beat UC Riverside 63-59 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game skid.

CSUN used a full-court press to force a turnover on an inbounds pass with 10.4 seconds left. Kendall Smith stole it and saved it to Dawson, who hit two free throws with 6.4 to go for a 63-59 lead.

Koh Flippin missed a long 3-pointer at buzzer.

Micheal Warren added 12 points for Northridge (9-12, 5-3 Big West), which was just 18-of-56 shooting (32.1 percent).

CSUN shot 30 percent in the first half but Dawson had 14 points and eight rebounds to help the Matadors to a 32-26 advantage.

Dikymbe Martin scored 13 points for UC Riverside (6-12, 4-3), which had a four-game winning streak snapped. Secean Johnson added 12 points.

Riverside was off to its best six-game, Big West start in program history

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
